BIN Snags New York City Affiliate

iHeart’s new Black Information Network will be available on WWRL-AM 1600 in New York City starting November 2. iHeart has entered into an LMA and Asset Purchase Agreement for the station. WWRL has been on the air in New York for 94 years.
