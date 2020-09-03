Remember when Hornets announcer John Focke meant to tweet out the word Nuggets? He thumbed two wrong letters and hit send without checking his spelling and a very bad “N” word hit the twitterverse instead.

That was last month.

This month he’s unemployed.

At first the Hornets suspended Focke indefinitely. Thursday they released this statement, also on Twitter, releasing him after one season. Apparently Focke’s explanation that the correct letters were right next to the incorrect letters and he was trying to get it out quickly didn’t fly with the Hornets.