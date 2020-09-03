iHeart Drops Country For Rock in Chicago

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Chicago’s New Country is history with iHeart’s flip to Chicago’s Rock Station on 95.5. As of Thursday at 5 p.m. listeners looking for Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert will instead be served up with Metallica, AC/DC and Linkin Park.

