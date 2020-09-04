Student Manager Being Pressured To Resign

An Arizona State student started a petition Tuesday night to pressure Arizona State University’s Blaze Radio Station Manager Rae’Lee Klein to resign. Klein is the student manager at Arizona State University’s Blaze Radio Station. She’s under a lot of pressure to resign after a retweet from the New York Post. However, so far, she’s standing up to the cancel culture we now live in.

Hundreds of people have signed a Change.org petition calling for Rae to resign after the retweeted a Post article about the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Her tweet said: “Always more to the story, folks. Please read this article to get the background of Jacob Blake’s warrant. You’ll be quite disgusted.”

That retweet outraged many on the school’s campus. The Multicultural Student Journalist Coalition said in a statement that it “demands” the removal of Klein if she doesn’t resign from her position. According to The Downtown Devil the statement said Klein’s comments “undermine” the shooting of Jacob Blake and the Black Lives Matter movement by “encouraging” people to read a New York Post article. And that she acted “irresponsible” in sharing an article that only sourced police records, “which have been known to be skewed or flat-out incorrect.”

The Walter Cronkite College Council called for her to resign, saying her statement was “biased, factually misleading, discriminatory and racist.”

Klein has apologized, but she hasn’t left her position, and university leaders are deciding what action, if any, should come next.