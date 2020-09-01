Louisiana Hold Tight. Here Come The Trucks

The iHeartMedia Panama City cluster announced that “850 Strong Love for Louisiana,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Laura, collected enough items to fill two semi-truck trailers. The drive was held this week at a local Super Walmart.

“850 Strong Love for Louisiana” was promoted on all five iHeartMedia Panama City stations with several live broadcasts from the location. 850 Strong started as a campaign following the devastating effects that Hurricane Michael had on the Florida Panhandle region.

GM Darrell Johnson: “Having been through a category 5 hurricane ourselves less than two years ago, we knew what the folks of South Louisiana and South Texas needed. Even as our community is still recovering from that natural disaster while also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew it was important for our community to step up and help our Gulf Coast neighbors.”

In addition to the supplies, the drive also raised nearly $10,000 in monetary donations. In addition to purchasing additional critically-needed items for Hurricane Laura victims, part of the funds were donated to the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization that assembles search and rescue teams during natural disasters.