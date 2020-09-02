Entercom Announces Diversity Action Plan

This Summer Entercom launched a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, which CEO David Field says has been working on an action plan. The goal was to build a more diverse organization, a culture of inclusion and respect, and help foster a more equitable and inclusive nation. Here’s what Field says the group came up with.

Here’s the new action plan, according to a memo Field sent around to employees:

National Urban League Partnership

The National Urban League (NUL) is one of our nation’s leading nonprofits focused on equity – ensuring African Americans and other underserved urban residents secure economic self-reliance, equal justice and civil rights. We will work with the National Urban League – nationally and locally – to deepen our understanding of economic and social justice issues within our communities and provide support for NUL programs through public service messages.

Partnership with Morehouse, Clark & Spelman HBCUs

We will deepen our connection with our nation’s leading historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through various actions to provide career opportunities and counseling, while creating a pipeline of diverse talent for key hiring needs within our organization.

Fellowship Program

We are creating up to ten fellowship roles for recent college graduates emphasizing diverse candidates to fill key openings across the organization. The fellowship program is a structured one-year job assignment complete with coaching, mentoring and career development experiences to foster a rapid learning and growth environment among the cohort, while increasing the successful integration of early career talent within our team.

Unconscious Bias Training

We will be rolling out virtual interactive training for our leadership team and online training for our entire team as part of our ongoing investments in skill building and training. We will also be increasing the capacity of our HR team to help implement these significant actions and ensure that we are successful in making meaningful progress toward our DEI goals.