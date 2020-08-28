WOR Adding Extra Sexton Hour

Starting Monday, August 31 The Buck Sexton Show adds a third hour. The show will air from 6-9 PM weekdays on 710 WOR.

“Since COVID-19 hit us, Buck has been broadcasting from his apartment in mid-town Manhattan and has never missed a day,” said Tom Cuddy, PD. “He has done an outstanding job giving New Yorkers everything they need to know to survive this pandemic, along with his thoughts on the political stories of the day.”

“I look forward to expanding my nightly conversation with fellow New Yorkers and tri-staters about the issues that matter most to us,” said Sexton.

The former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert has been on WOR Since February.