Here Are The 2020 Radio Ink Radio Wayne Finalists

On Tuesday, September 15th, in a Live Virtual Event on Facebook and YouTube Radio Ink will present the 2020 Radio Wayne awards. It’s the 28th year Radio Ink will present Radio’s most prestigious awards in sales, marketing, and management. The 2020 Radio Wayne awards are sponsored by Nielsen.
More details on our virtual event will be released in the coming days.
Here are the 2020 finalists.
DIGITAL
Nathan Kocher – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville
Deena Roemer Herman – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia
Chase Culp – Cumulus Media Dallas-Ft. Worth
Louisiana Ricome – Cox Media Group, Houston-Galveston
Cathleen Mingarino – Longport Media, Atlantic City-Cape May
STREETFIGHTER
Ivelisse Padilla – Entravision, Orlando
Tich McWilliams – Tuned In Broadcasting, Nashville
Jeff Salvano – Entercom, Phoenix
Carlene Swensson – Cumulus, Dallas-Ft. Worth
Jonathan Daniel – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville
Michael Walden – Entercom, Chattanooga
James Barton – Longport Media, Atlantic City-Cape May
Tracy Roberts – Cox Media Group, Atlanta
SALES MANAGERS
Jeff Marcero – Cumulus Detroit
Deanna Meadows – Forcht Broadcasting, Paintsville, KY
Kourtney Thompson – Cox Media Group, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
RJ Lane – Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth
Jaime Frankel – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia
Erin Lastra – Cox Media Group, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
STU OLDS NATIONAL SALES MANAGERS
Bertha Martinez – Univision Communications
Janine Quintana – Entercom Communications
Adelle Danson – Local Media San Diego
Joe Cariffe – Bonneville San Francisco
Brian Samborski – Radio One
April Brinks-Bailey – Beasley Media Group
DOS/GSM
Peter Kowalski – Entercom Communications, Detroit
Stephanie Theisen – Leighton Broadcasting, St. Cloud
Jill Masek – NRG Media, Lincoln
Sierra Walker – Midwest Communications, Green Bay
Dawn Girocco – Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth
Carol Commander – Saga Communications, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News
Rob Keegan – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia
Jaleigh Long – Cox Media Group, Atlanta
MARKET MANAGER/GENERAL MANAGER
Bob Grammens – Sheridan Media, Sheridan, WY
Jeff Federman – Entercom Communications, Los Angeles
Brett Beshore – iHeartMedia, Indianapolis
Allison Warren – Cumulus Media, Nashville
Gordy Rush – Guaranty Media, Baton Rouge
Cary Pahigian – Hearst Broadcasting, Baltimore
Sabina Widmann – Univision Communications, San Diego, Las Vegas, McAllen
