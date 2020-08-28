Sunny In Augusta

Sunny 102.7 (WGUS-FM) has debuted in Augusta. Beasley Media Group has flipped the 6K watts Southern Gospel station to Soft AC.

BMG says the station will play “Music That Makes you Feel Good”, from artists like: Billy Joel, Hall & Oates, Whitney Houston, Journey, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, and others.

“Sunny 102.7 is the perfect station to feel good all day long,” said Kent Dunn, GM/VP BMG.“ Music that makes you feel good is universal and what we all need right now. We are thrilled to add Sunny 102.7 to the line-up of Augusta stations.”