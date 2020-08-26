A Promotion For The Man They Call Max

Cumulus has promoted Robert “Max” Dye to PD at Alternative Rocker WWWX-FM in Appleton/Oshkosh. Dye joined WWWX-FM as Music Director, Imager and Afternoon On-Air Host in 2017.

Prior to WWWX-FM Dye was Operations Manager/Production Director for WQDC-FM and WLGE-FM in Sturgeon Bay, WI, and was PD, Music Director and Morning On-Air Host for WKRU-FM in Green Bay, following 7 years as Midday On-Air Host.

Market Manager John Rowe said, “Max is a perfect choice to lead WWWX as Programming Director. We know he’ll do an awesome job and relate well to The Fox’s key demo.”

Max added, “Honored to be working with a great group of people here in the Fox Valley, where I have made my home for over 20 years. Looking forward to serving this community and curating a great Alternative for our listeners.”