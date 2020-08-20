Syndication Secrets

Randy “R Dub!” Williams is out with a new how-to book. Go Syndicate Yourself! is the second industry book from the Benztown syndicated radio host.

The 500+ page tome covers the essentials of national radio syndication. Chapters cover creating, launching and airing a show; measurement; growing a brand; affiliate development; the art of the syndication deal; and keys to effective operations, marketing and promotion.

The host of Sunday Night Slow Jams, recounts his journey from unemployment to hosting a nationally syndicated show. Go Syndicate Yourself! includes advice from a number of nationally syndicated show personalities, and CEO’s of syndication companies.