New Midday Host In Raleigh

Ayeeedubb will take over Midday and Music Director duties at Raleigh’s K97.5/WQOK. She joins Urban One from Pamal Broadcasting Jamz 96.3 in Albany, NY.

“After a really long, and extensive search, through some of the most amazing candidates in the country, we are really excited to have Ayeeedubb join us at K 97 5 in Raleigh,” said Jay Tek, OM/PD. “She is an amazing talent who will get the opportunity to come home to the city she was born in, to do middays and serve as MD.”

She takes over weekdays 10 AM – 3 PM starting September 7. She replaces Autumn-Joi who has moved to WHUR, Washington, D.C.