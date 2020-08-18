Big Voice in Canada Ending Run

After 35 years on the air, Canada’s Syd Smith is retiring. Smith has been with Corus Entertainment since 1996.

Syd Smith joined 630 CHED in September 1996 and was originally responsible for hosting Edmonton Oilers broadcasts. This role grew to include daily sports talk show duties the following year. He was further promoted to Assistant Program Director in 1998, while still remaining an active and well-known personality on the station’s airwaves. Smith was named Program Director for 630 CHED in 2005. In 2008, his role expanded again to include Global News Radio 880 Edmonton. He has been in a management role full-time since retiring from on-air work in 2012, providing oversight across all Corus stations in Edmonton since 2016.

Smith’s career began in his hometown of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Before joining Corus, he worked at stations in Saskatchewan and Alberta throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Smith said, “It was always my dream to work in major market radio but I could never have imaged a career so varied and fulfilling. Most of all, I’m thankful for all of the wonderful people I’ve met and had the good fortune of learning from and working alongside for so many years. And for the listeners who’ve been kind enough to tune in to the work we are all so proud of.”