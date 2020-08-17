WFLS Personality Says Goodbye

Jessica Cash, co-host on WFLS Morning Show in Fredericksburg, PA, is retiring after 14 years at the station. Friday August 21 will be her last day.

“Fourteen years is a long time for someone in our profession to be in one place. I’ve had the good fortune to do that, to hopefully get your day started with a smile. But, now it’s time for me to make a change in my life,” said Cash.

“Someone with Jessica’s talents is a rare find and we are very lucky to have had her as a central part of our family for so long,” said Jeff Boden, MM for the Alpha Media station.

Cash and morning partner Steve Waters have won many awards including CMA Small Market Morning show in 2018 and ACM Small Market Personality in 2019.

“I’ll miss my radio partner, Steve Waters who became a good friend, not just a coworker and I’ll miss the team here at the radio station,” said Cash. “I’ll find a beach to refresh my soul. I’ll watch a sunrise not because I am doing the morning show, but because I can soak it in.”

WFLS is on the lookout for a new morning co-host.