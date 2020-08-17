Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The results are in for the 2020 class of Radio Hall of Fame inductees, who will be honored Thursday, Oct. 29 during a live radio broadcast. Additional details about the exciting event to honor radio’s best and brightest will be coming soon. Here are all the inductees

The 2020 Class of Radio Hall of Fame Inductees are :

Mark & Brian – KLOS-FM

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

Cokie Roberts – Political Reporter, NPR

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Angie Martinez – WWPR-FM New York City

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

The Breakfast Club – Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, DJ Envy, Premiere Networks: WWPR -FM, Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

Sway Calloway – Sirius XM Shade 45 Channel

Public Vote Music Format On-Air Personality

Glenn Beck – The Glenn Beck Show, Premiere Networks

Public Vote Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Donnie Simpson – WMMJ-FM Washington D.C.

Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee inductee

Three inductees were determined by a vote from a panel of 600 industry professionals, four were voted on by the Nominating Committee and two were a result of a public vote from the listening public. The votes were monitored by certified public accounting firm Miller Kaplan Arase, LLP.

“Each year, I continue to be impressed by the caliber of our inductees, who deserve recognition for the high-quality radio they bring to listeners,” said Kraig Kitchin, chair of the Radio Hall of Fame. “I’d like to thank the Nominating Committee members for their valuable time to being part of the voting process.”

“The 2020 Class of inductees represents the diversity of voices that is heard on radio stations all across America,” said Dennis Green, chief revenue officer for Sun & Fun Media and Key Networks as well as chair of the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. “It’s an honor to contribute my time to leading this committee.”

“The Museum of Broadcast Communications has been proud to be the home of the Radio Hall of Fame since 1991,” said David Plier, the museum’s board chair. “And this class of inductees is especially important as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of this still vital medium.”