Blades In “The Bassment”

Stockton CA Morning personalty Nikki Blades is joining a weekend show. Blades, currently on KWIN-FM, will co-host The Bassment, a Superadio Networks syndicated mix Show.

The Bassment is hosted by Real 92.3 Los Angeles talent DJ E-Rock. Blades will continue her work on the Nikki Blades & Lucas Morning Block Party.

“The Bassment has always needed a woman’s touch and Nikki brings great perspective and energy that will enable us to really win big across the country,” said DJ E-Rock.” Her charm, personality and knowledge of culture make this a complete home run!”