Patrick Moving Stream To Peacock

Peacock has announced an exclusive deal with “The Dan Patrick Show” to stream for free starting August 24. Peacock is NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. Patrick’s show airs weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon ET. The show’s YouTube simulcast will end on August 28.

“We’re excited to welcome Dan and his devoted following to Peacock later this month,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. “Dan adds a distinctive voice to Peacock as we continue to build our live topical sports offering.”