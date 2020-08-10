Miraldi Promoted by iHeart

The announcement was made by iHeartMedia Network Groups President Darren Davis that Paul Miraldi has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Digital Content Strategy.

Davis said that during Miraldi’s time overseeing the National Editorial, Social & Photo Team, iHeart’s monthly digital audience has enjoyed record growth. “Under his direction, the iHeart Daily newsletter program has grown from four to eight daily mailings, most recently with the launch of the Coronavirus Update, which has become our most successful newsletter. In Paul’s time leading the national social media team, the iHeartRadio social media accounts have seen tremendous growth in followers and engagement while also winning our first Webby Award for Best Social Media at An Event, which recognized our record-breaking social strategy for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.”

In his newly expanded role, Miraldo will relocate to Nashville to oversee iHeart’s new Digital Content Hub. He will continue to lead the National Editorial/Social/Photo Team while launching the Digital Content Hub.