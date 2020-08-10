A Milestone For Mr. Master

Mr. Master says the company now provides processing and compliance for 1 million network spots per week nationwide.

The company’s Automation Import Manager is workflow optimization software used by many radio stations across the country. Mr. Master announced new AIM agreements with Neuhoff Communications and Forever Communications, as well as AIM renewal contracts with Entercom, Alpha Media and SummitMedia.

These new and renewal agreements include 44 markets and 453 stations with Entercom, 46 markets and 226 stations with Alpha Media, five markets and 20 stations with Neuhoff Communications, three markets and 26 stations with Forever Communications, 16 markets and 63 stations with Forever Media, and nine markets and 51 stations for SummitMedia. This string of new and returning markets comes on the heels of Mr. Master’s AIM expanding its partnership with Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) for all of its 424 local stations and 87 markets.

Stu Jacobs, President of Mr. Master, said “We are very proud that AIM has become such a widely accepted, and useful tool that helps networks, stations and advertisers to quickly get the accurate information they need, whether they are working in an office or working remotely. One million national network spots a week – 52 million spots a year – is a huge milestone for our company, and we couldn’t have done it without our first-class team and the amazing clients who trust us with their accountability.”