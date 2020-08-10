Jay Bailey’s ARC Adds Two Big Clients

Reatro Ventures and its software division, Media10, announced today that Motor Racing Network and vCreative have both signed on as users of its ARC software. ARC, created by Jay Bailey is a full-service radio research platform providing detailed station and personnel information, revenue analysis, a full CRM and integrated Nielsen data for every radio broadcast signal across America.

“ARC has transformed our day to day business operations with an easy to navigate dashboard that is updated in real-time,” said Chris Schwartz, President, Motor Racing Network. “And by streamlining our affiliate development process our partnerships team is able to get more done.”

“In the 25+ years in this business, ARC is the first software to ever bring everything I need into one place” said Mary DelGrande SVP, Sales at vCreative. “The ability to quickly evaluate the value of potential business, as well as make adjustments, via the opportunities feature has been a huge time saver for me.”

To set up a demo or for more information visit www.arcsoftware.us.