How Is Your Career Path In Radio Going?

(By Loyd Ford) How do you make your way through the crunchy world of debt heavy corporate radio meets the Covid-19 world if you are simply an employee trying to continue a career path in this thing you love called radio? Layoffs, bankruptcies, furloughs and more can sideline you or at least create stressful disruption in your career. How do you manage the uninspiring world of challenges in the radio business in 2020?

Increase your skills no matter if you are currently working or looking for a job in radio. There has never been a time where you need to increase the value and perceived value of what you bring to the table (unless it's the future). In today's world it is no secret that owners, top management and others are looking to the rank and file workers to be able to 'play a lot of instruments.' The more skills you bring to the table, the more potentially stable your career path can be due to being able to show your value as an on-demand employee in the current employment environment in the broadcast business.

Let people know you need opportunity. We often hide vulnerability. Work to make sure you secure your support network and consistently reach out to them and grow the number of people who know you are looking for work. You have great value. Whatever is happening in the world is temporary. Having a group of people you trust to give you proper feedback, encouragement and engagement is one of the most valuable tools you can have in today's economy. Keeping your motor running (daily) in the area where you increase knowledge about you with others in our industry who might say something on your behalf is also powerful.

Every day you get up is a new opportunity. If you’ve been reading my regular column, you know that I believe money always moves somewhere in a crisis. Employment and opportunities do, too. Keep your chin up if you are out of work. If you have a job, don’t think the world is always going to be the way it is today. It isn’t.

If you follow this list and make them priorities in your work life, you will find the place where you are most valuable and that will improve your life and add up to more than just keeping a career going.

