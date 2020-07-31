Radio Asks. Listeners Deliver.

iHeartMedia Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet, says the inaugural Jodi & Bender’s Fill the Truck Food Challenge raised over 220,000 meals to benefit Food Lifeline, a food network powered by Feeding America which distributes food to over 300 food banks, shelters and meal programs in Western Washington.

From Wednesday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 22, the duo committed to broadcasting on the top of a 53-foot trailer truck until it’s filled with food for the community. Listeners were encouraged to stop by and donate non-perishable food items or make an online monetary donation at www.fillthetrucknow.com. Committed to the goal of helping Food Lifeline, Bender remained camped out on top of the truck day and night during the eight-day drive.

The station also teamed up with Fred Meyer, local chain of supermarkets and long-time supporter of Food Lifeline, to host the food drive at their downtown Renton location.

“With everything going on in and around our city, something needed to be done now,” said Bender, co-host of the “Mornings with Jodi & Bender” show. “The demand is so high on our local