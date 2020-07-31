Cousin Brucie Ending SiriusXM Show

One of the most familiar voices on the radio is ending his run on SiriusXM tomorrow night. Cousin Brucie announced to his 60,000 Facebook followers that Saturday night will be his final show on SiriusXM, where the 84-year old has spent the last 15 years.

Here’s the Facebook message radio’s favorite cousin posted…

A Message From The Cuz….

Cousins, I know that this is a very trying time for all of us. I have been reading your Posts on the Bulletin Boards. Thank you, Thank you for your sensitivity and your good wishes. Let me assure you once again – I Am Not Retiring. After Jodie and I take some time to relax – I promise you that we will be together again on the Radio. By the way, Jodie and I are both in good health and we are looking forward to this next adventure. Coming Soon.

Bruce Morrow took over for Wolfman Jack on WNBC in New York back in 1974. he became a station owner working with Robert Sillerman. he then joined WCBS-FM in New York City where he played the oldies. He also hosted the nationally syndicated “Cruisin’ America.”