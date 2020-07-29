Stephens Media Names Gann GM

Stephens Media Group has named Doug Gann, General Manager of the Alexandria, Louisiana cluster. This is his first radio management position, but he is no stranger to radio.

Gann has broadcast High School and College sports for more than 25 years and hosted a classic country music show. His management experience also includes time as a GM in the auto sales industry and time working in the local Mayors office as Downtown Development Director.

“With his focus on building relationships and customer-orientated mindset, I am excited to see the impact that Doug will make in our Alexandria market,” said Summer Kirkland, SVP, Radio and Digital Sales.

The SMG Alexandria cluster includes KLAA, KEZP, KBKK AND KEDG. The privately-owned company, based in Tulsa, also owns stations in Oklahoma, Washington, Oregon, California and New York.