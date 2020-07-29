Beasley Adds Beck In Fort Myers

Al Beck is the new nighttime personality Beasley Media Group’s 96 K-ROCK (WRXK-FM) in Fort Myers, Florida. The new duties were added to his present work at WRIF-FM in Detroit and ROCK 92.9 in Boston.

“We are excited to add Al Beck to our on-air line up at WRXK,” said Adam Star, OM, Beasley Media Group, SW Florida. “Al’s on-air rock presentation is stellar, plus his connection with our syndicated Morning Show, Dave and Chuck the Freak, doesn’t hurt either!”

“I am thrilled to be joining incredible on-air lineup at 96 K-ROCK,” said Beck. “I can’t wait to get started and join their incredible team!”