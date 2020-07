Scott Jameson is the new Director of Programming for Beasley’s Detroit cluster. Jameson’s last gig was with Cumulus as VP of Classic Rock Programming, PD at KQRS-FM and Ops Manager for 2 other stations in Minneapolis. He replaces Jerry “JT” Tarrants who exited earlier this month.

Jameson will be responsible for overseeing the programming of WRIF-FM, WCSX-FM, WMGC-FM, WDMK-FM and the Praise Network. He will begin his new position on Monday, August 3, 2020.