Skyview Scores Notre Dame Sports

Notre Dame is one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports. Notre Dame Global Partnerships, the rightsholder for the University of Notre Dame’s Athletics Department, has signed a deal with Skyview Networks, for its full suite of broadcast services and products. 2020 will be the 99th year of Notre Dame football on radio.

The new partnership will give NDGP end-to-end network management, services, including distribution, production, AdView inventory management software and affiliate sales.

Full schedules of Notre Dame Athletics programming can be heard in many major markets; including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and San Diego. By pairing with Skyview Networks’ 5,700+ radio station relationships across the nation, Notre Dame football, men’s and women’s basketball, hockey and coaches’ shows have an even greater opportunity to reach fans through station affiliation from coast to coast.

In a press release about the deal, Skyview says the deal also includes utilization of Skyview Networks’ remote production studios based in Scottsdale. “These studios are the home of many professional and collegiate sports franchises, news networks and syndicated programming, making them well-equipped to add Notre Dame to their scope of service. With a dedicated producer at hand, the play-by-play broadcasts and coaches’ shows will have all responsibilities maintained and quality controlled.”