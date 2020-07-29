Greenberg Salutes His Former Partner

As Mike Golic prepares to step away from the ESPN Radio microphone tomorrow, his former morning show partner of 18 years, Mike Greenberg, delivered a very nice tribute to his friend. You can watch what Greenberg said HERE.

