A 22 Hour Thank You

Mike Golic spent 22 years hosting mornings on ESPN Radio. Good Karma’s ESPN radio stations will celebrate that accomplishment with “22 hours of Golic.” Friday is Golic’s last day on ESPN Radio.
Good Karma’s ESPN stations in Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Madison and West Palm Beach will be featuring memories, pictures, videos and stories from his career from 8am Eastern Thursday until 6am ET on Friday.
Golic will also be interviewed on 850 ESPN Cleveland’s The Really Big Show with Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer Thursday at 1030am Eastern. In Chicago, they can hear Golic Thursday at 4pm Central with Waddle and Silvy on ESPN 1000.
Chicago was the first market to carry Golic’s ESPN Radio show.
When Mike was still playing for the Eagles, he would often be interviewed in the locker room following games by the local media, and I found his responses both hilarious and insightful.
I went to the team’s marketing head at the time (Suzy Braman), and asked her to introduce me to him (even though I was only an LSM at the time), because I thought he would make a great broadcaster. Lo and behold, he agreed to do a Friday segment in morning drive on KYW Newsradio for two seasons, and a star was born!
I always had a sense of pride each time I heard him on the radio over the years, even though I competed with him as GM of WIP and WFAN. He has had an outstanding broadcasting career which no doubt isn’t over yet!