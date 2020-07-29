A 22 Hour Thank You

Mike Golic spent 22 years hosting mornings on ESPN Radio. Good Karma’s ESPN radio stations will celebrate that accomplishment with “22 hours of Golic.” Friday is Golic’s last day on ESPN Radio.

Good Karma’s ESPN stations in Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Madison and West Palm Beach will be featuring memories, pictures, videos and stories from his career from 8am Eastern Thursday until 6am ET on Friday.

Golic will also be interviewed on 850 ESPN Cleveland’s The Really Big Show with Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer Thursday at 1030am Eastern. In Chicago, they can hear Golic Thursday at 4pm Central with Waddle and Silvy on ESPN 1000.

Chicago was the first market to carry Golic’s ESPN Radio show.