CBS Audio, Skyview Sign New Pact

Viacom’s CBS Audio Network and Skyview Networks have renewed their partnership for network sales and distribution. The two companies have been working together since 2018.

“Our CBS Audio Network partnership with Skyview Networks strengthens our ability to drive sales efforts,” said Craig Swagler, Vice President and General Manager for CBS Audio Network and CBS News Radio. “This collaboration continues to assure our 23 million weekly listeners that they will continue to get the highest level of quality journalism they are accustomed to, while also providing for new opportunities for growth.”

“CBS Audio Network’s commitment to collaborating with the agencies and advertisers has been key to their success,” said Jeanne-Marie Condo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Skyview Networks. “The CBS team is incredibly creative and expert in using Viacom/CBS’s assets to produce unique content that is highly sought after in the ad community. We have hit our stride together and look forward to more significant growth and new opportunities ahead.”