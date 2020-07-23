Townsquare Lands Big Live Events Contract

How consumers experience live events has changed, at least for the foreseable future, until the coronavirus is no longer a threat. Live event subscription marketplace festivalPass has launched a seven-figure ad campaign with Townsquare, to get the word out about how it plans to keep the live event business alive while the country weathers the crisis.

The campaign is festivalPass’ first marketing initiative to raise awareness for the new live event subscription marketplace and build a community for those that enjoy the live event experience.

The campaign will center around themes ”A New Way to Play” and ’Time To Press Play’’ with the goal of seeking to capture the consumer thirst for a return to live events and a new way to experience them. It will launch this month in expectation of the live event sector coming roaring back in 2021 when it is safe to gather again for live entertainment such as festivals, concerts, movies, sports, and theater in a new normal. festivalPass will access Townsquare Media’s portfolio of media properties with content-based advertising across its broadcast, social and digital platforms.

“As the world begins to see a path for what a post COVID-19 world may look like, consumers are craving to safely get back to living. life. live. with some semblance of normalcy. Being able to safely socialize and enjoy live events and activities is at the top of their list,” said Ed Vincent, Founder and CEO, festivalPass. “Our unique subscription membership is a great way for consumers to ease back into some semblance of normalcy and discover thousands of live events, small and large, to satisfy their craving for experiences. Partnering with Townsquare Media, the third-largest radio operator whose properties are geographically and demographically spread across key small and mid-sized markets in the United States enables festivalPass to reach a wide variety of consumers with a rich mix of live event interests nationwide.”

