Fred Toucher Off The Air. Seeking Help

The Boston Globe is reporting that Toucher revealed on the air this week that he’s going through a divorce. He was late for Tuesday’s show, sounded agitated enough on the air that his partner Rich Shertenlieb suggested he take some time off. He was not on the air Wednesday and posted this message on Instagram around noon Wednesday stating he was heading to a mental institution.

Beasley corporate sent the following statement to The Globe: “As a responsible company committed to the Boston Community. We take this matter very seriously. Fred will be off the air while we continue to review the situation.”

“Toucher & Rich” finished first men, 25-54 in the last ratings period.