The Ramsey Call of the Day short-form podcast launches today, featuring the entire Ramsey Network roster of stars. The goal is to help people with their money and their lives during unprecedented times.

The show will include Dave Ramsey, Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze, Chris Hogan, Christy Wright, Anthony ONeal, and Dr. John Delony. The podcast is a quick, daily dose of advice on life and money delivered in under ten minutes, five times a week.

Find it here: https://spoti.fi/2ZEtJ7R