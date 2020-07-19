Bonneville Gets a New Market Manager

The market is Seattle and the new manager is Cathy Cangiano. Most recently, Cangiano was Director of Sales for Bonneville’s Seattle cluster. She will oversee KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, 710 ESPN Seattle, 770 KTTH AM and MyNorthwest.com.

Bonneville President Darrell Brown said, “Cathy brings a wealth of experience to the job from her 20-years of experience in working in sales and marketing at our stations. Her character, passion, and direct approach to business will move us forward in a very challenging environment.”

Cangiano joined Bonneville in Seattle as Promotion Director in 2000. She later became Director of Marketing and transitioned to sales as General Sales Manager for 710 ESPN Seattle.