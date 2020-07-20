KFI Host Alleges Roger Stone Called Him This…

President Trump’s friend Roger Stone, who had his 40-month sentence for witness tampering and making false statements to Congress commuted by Trump, is being accused of using a racial slur while being interviewed by KFI Los Angeles host Morris Kelly Saturday night.

While Kelly was grilling Stone about getting special treatment from the President, Stone went silent. Then, according to NBC he was either away from the phone or covering it up when he said, “I don’t really feel like arguing with this negro.”

Kelly shot back: “I’m sorry, what was that? Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say?” Stone denied calling him that, saying on air, “I did not. You’re out of your mind. You’re out of your mind.”

He later denied that he used the word. “Mr. O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a negro,” That said, Mr. O’Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions. The word negro is far from a slur.”