Station Boots Host After Facebook Freakout

Dianna Ploss brokered time from Russell Broadcasting’s WSMN in Nashua, New Hampshire. Following a Facebook Live rant where she yelled at workers that they needed to speak English in the United States, WSMN dropped her program issuing a statement that said they will not tolerate discrimination. TMZ has the Ploss video HERE.

Here’s the full statement that was posted to the WSMN website: “Dianna Ploss is no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred. We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas.”