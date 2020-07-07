Tony Clyburn has joined Midlands Media Group’s 93.1 The Lake in Columbia, SC. Clyburn will host The Lake’s afternoon show from 3 to 6 p.m. Clyburn joins Midlands from Cumulus’ WTCB Columbia where he worked for many years.

Clyburn said when he was approached by Midlands Media Group to join the team, he was excited to take part. “One of the things that was really exciting was we aren’t just a radio station, there’s a lot going on beyond what happens on air. Plus, I have always loved stations with great clients who are partners – you actually call them partners,” he said. “So whether it’s fun and entertainment, or news and information, it’s our obligation to bring that to the listeners, and being able to do that every day is a blessing.”