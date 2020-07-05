Report: Carton Could Return By Fall

Sports Talker Craig Carton could be back on the air in October, according to a report in The New York Daily News. Carton was recently released from prison early after serving one year of his 3 1/2 year sentence for his role in a Ponzi scheme.

According to the Daily News Carton could return to Entercom’s WFAN but there are other possibilities for him, the paper states. The News’ source says other possibilities include Barstool Sports, Amazon and Apple. There is also a documentary in the works about his life.

Carton was part of the Boomer and Carton Show before being arrested in September 2017 on charges of being part of a concert ticket Ponzi scheme.