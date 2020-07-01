WFAN Celebrates Anniversary

WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM will mark 33 years with a holiday weekend full of special programming. The NYC sports talkers first broadcast was on July 1, 1987.

“WFAN is driven by the passion and knowledge of its on-air personalities and its bond to the fans,” said Chris Oliviero, Sr.VP/MM, Entercom NY. “WFAN’s legendary talent, the best play-by-play and, of course, the callers have all cemented its role as the soundtrack of New York sports.”

Starting July 3 and running through July 5 current and former hosts will be on the air. Best of shows from previous years will also be featured.

“Our listeners know firsthand the incredible history of this station and we hope this weekend serves as an enjoyable celebration of their favorite hosts, shows and memories,” said Mark Chernoff, Sr.VP, Entercom NY.

The celebration will air in NYC and nationwide on RADIO.COM.