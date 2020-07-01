Spotify Doubles Down On New Plan

Spotify has launched Premium Duo Plan in 55 markets globally, including the US. The plan allows two people living at the same address to each have a premium account for a single monthly price.

Premium Duo Plan gives each person their own individual Premium account that includes ad-free, on-demand listening and access to the Spotify catalog of music tracks and podcast titles.

“We are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first of its kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” said Alex Norström, Spotify’s Chief Freemium Business Officer. “Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalog and everything users love about Spotify Premium.”