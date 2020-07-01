Kudos To myTalk in St. Paul

The on-air hosts at Hubbard’s myTalk 107.1-FM in St. Paul shared stories from business owners in the community whose lives were negatively impacted by the COIVID-19 crisis and civil unrest. Over $149,000 was raised during their Neighborhood Rebuilding Project.

From June 15 – 26, 2020, listeners and local business owners opened their pocketbooks, resulting in the highest amount ever raised for charity by the station.

The Jason & Alexis morning show highlighted “10 stories in 10 days.” Each day for 10 days, an entrepreneur whose business was destroyed or negatively impacted during the unrest was given the opportunity to share their story with myTalk listeners. Each described how the Neighborhood Development Center helped them open their business and how NDC is now helping them rebuild.