Event Organizers Want Help With Pandemic Insurance

Before COVID-19 events were such a big part of everyone’s life. Whether it was a trip to the local flea market, a Broadway play, a country concert or The Superbowl, large gatherings for fun and entertainment were every day occurrences. Today, they are non-existent.

A group representing 12 major organizations including the National Football League, NASCAR, the Motion Picture Association Independent Film & Television Alliance and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have written a letter to Congress asking for help getting Pandemic Insurance.

The group says it cannot envision any long-term recovery of their events without some form of business interruption insurance that mitigates the risks associated with producing these popular events and programs in the COVID era now facing the country. They believe the ability of these businesses to secure pandemic risk insurance will be a key factor to America’s economic recovery.

The letter goes on to say that Representative Carolyn Maloney has introduced legislation that will help and that reports of several Senate proposals addressing business interruption insurance under consideration are also encouraging. “We recognize that there are a variety of effective bipartisan approaches that could be undertaken to reach a legislative solution addressing the outsized economic risk posed by COVID-19 and future pandemics.”