Red Apple Expands Radio Presence

Red Apple Media Inc., has entered into a Local Marketing Agreement with VMT Media. 77 TALKRADIO WABC is now being simulcast on WLIR-FM 107.1, Hampton Bays.

“When we bought WABC, I said we were in radio to stay,” said John Catsimatidis, Chairman/CEO. “Our expansion with this LMA and simulcast are just the beginning. We’re going to deliver news and information that will keep listeners informed with the truth of what’s really going on in New York, Washington, and the world.”

“We are committed to presenting all sides of the issues so that our listeners can make up their own minds, based on the facts,” said Dave LaBrozzi, Sr. VP, Programming for WABC and WLIR-FM. “As we settle into the Long Island marketplace, we will explore the possibility of adding local talent to WLIR-FM.”