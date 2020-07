The license for KMRI-AM in West Valley City, Utah will be sold at auction by court-appointed receive Jacob Hibbard for AASAA Media LLC. An opening bid of $75,000 is already on the board.

The bidding beings at 10 am on July 17in Salt Lake City but bidders may also participate by Zoom of course.

Higher bids will be accepted in an open outcry auction with minimum bidding increments of $1000.

For more information about the auction, contact Mr. Hibbard at [email protected].