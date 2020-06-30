Report: Driver That Killed Host Very Drunk

Back on June 14, Ray Watkins was charged with killing Entercom Wichita host Don Hall (pictured) in a drunk driving crash. A police affidavit shows that Watkins had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Watkins blood-alcohol level was .243. The legal limit in the state of Kansas is .08. Watkins allegedly ran a red light and collided with Hall who was on his way to work at the station. The 70-year-old was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene.