Report: Golic Odd Man Out

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post is reporting that long-time ESPN morning man Mike Golic’s future is in doubt when the network shakes up that time-slot. It’s been widely reported that Keyshan Johnson will be part of a new morning show and there have not been any statements from the network that any of those reports are false.

Golic and his morning show partner Trey Wingo have contracts that expire at the end of this year. Golic worked morning with Mike Greenberg for nearly two decades before Greenberg moved to TV. He’s now expected to pick up a radio shift, most likely in the afternoon, and keep his morning TV position.