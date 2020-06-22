CPB Promotes Gales Webb

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named Jacquie Gales Webb as VP of Radio. Gales Webb, most recently a CPB director of content, joined the CPB Radio department in 2005 as a project manager.

She’ll be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to strengthen the ability of public radio stations to create high-quality, multiplatform content and to grow their audiences.

CPB CEO Michael Levy said Gales Webb has been instrumental in CPB’s work developing and implementing policies that support and strengthen local public radio stations and programming. “Her experience as an award-winning producer, together with her years at CPB, will be an asset as we evaluate strategic efforts to strengthen public media’s role in building a civil society and reaching underserved audiences.”