Chase Replaces Brannigan

On Thursday SummitMedia named Randy Chase SVP of Programming where he’ll oversee all of Summit’s country stations. Chase replaces Beverly Brannigan who left the company abruptly earlier this week. For the past seven years, Chase was with EMF as VP of Radio. Before that worked at Cox Media Group.

CEO Carl Parmer said, “Randy’s experience across all formats and his passion to serve our listeners make him an excellent addition to our team. His ability to innovate in our industry and drive consumer engagement are attributes we are particularly excited about.”

Chase will report to EVP of Programming Bill Tanner.