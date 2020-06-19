NAB Names Duke Chief Diversity Officer

The National Association of Broadcasters has created a new position of Chief Diversity Officer. Michelle Duke will lead the NAB’s internal efforts to further equity and inclusion at all levels of the organization and elevate NAB’s external role as a resource to members efforts to increase and promote diversity in the industry.

“NAB is committed to fostering a strong and diverse workforce within our organization and throughout the broadcast industry, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have Michelle lead the charge,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “We appreciate Michelle taking on this important new role as we focus additional resources on advancing diversity and inclusion.”

Duke will continue in her current role as president of the NAB Leadership Foundation. The NABLF provides broadcast training programs and creates initiatives in support of community service, diversity and philanthropy.

Duke has been with the NAB since 2005, promoting diversity and development in the industry. She will assume the new post July 1.