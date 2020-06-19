Sweeping Changes At Voice of America

After two years of waiting, President Trump’s pick to lead the agency that oversees Voice of America, Michael Pack, was finally approved recently. Pack showed up to the office this week and cleaned house.

Pack fired the chiefs of the broadcast networks for foreign audiences, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; Radio Free Asia; Office of Cuba Broadcasting, which oversees Radio and Television Martí; and Middle East Broadcasting Networks, which runs Alhurra and Radio Sawa. Two top officials at V.O.A. resigned knowing Trump’s pick was on the way. Pack also dissolved the advisory boards over each of the networks and moved his own people in.

President Trump has claimed that Voice of America has been a propaganda arm of China, especially when is came to COVID-19. Earlier this year The White House put out a statement that said, “VOA too often speaks for America’s adversaries—not its citizens.”

Voice of America was created during World War II to generate news about the war to people in countries under German occupation. It’s intended to project American values around the world, however, like everything else today, it has become a political football.